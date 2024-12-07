Valley doctor receives grant to help fight pediatric cancer

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Childhood cancers affect thousands of kids each year.

In 2024 alone, the National Cancer Institute estimated that over 9,000 new cases of cancer would be diagnosed in children from 0 to 14-years-old.

"Pediatric cancer really is the most common cause of death in pediatrics more than any other disease," said Dr. Karen Fernandez, a pediatric oncologist at Valley Children's Hospital.

To help with the ongoing cancer fight, St. Baldrick's Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to Dr. Fernandez.

She tells Action News the funds will be used to help further oncology research.

"That money essentially is going to help us to open up the space for the work we do in the research department for our oncology research," said Dr. Fernandez.

The grant is just one of 26 that will go toward supporting clinical trials and research throughout the country.

"It allows us to enroll more patients in the Central Valley without them having to leave their hometowns," said Dr. Fernandez.

"So, it's really very significant for us in that regard."

Dr. Fernandez says receiving the grant money is critical, especially since there are new medical breakthroughs in the field. She adds that the way we fight and treat childhood cancer has evolved.

"There are monoclonal antibodies that specifically target cancer cells not only in solid tumors, but only in leukemia," said Dr. Fernandez.

"They produce less side effects."

Dr. Fernandez is hopeful that through this research they can cure childhood cancers, and ultimately help more kids survive the disease.

