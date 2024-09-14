Valley doctor urging people to protect themselves ahead of RSV season

The RSV season could be just around the corner, according to doctors.

The RSV season could be just around the corner, according to doctors.

The RSV season could be just around the corner, according to doctors.

The RSV season could be just around the corner, according to doctors.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The RSV season could be just around the corner, according to doctors.

The disease reaches its peak in the winter, and then tapers off in the spring.

"RSV used to be something that was concerning for our newborns," said Dr. Vivian Torio, a Family Medicine Physician at Kaiser Permanente. "Now we're seeing that it is actually affecting our elderly."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between 60,000 and 160,000 people over 65 end up in the hospital because of RSV. Between 58,000 to 80,000 children under five years old are hospitalized because of the illness.

"There is no treatment for it, and that's what makes it dangerous," said Dr. Torio. "If an infant gets it or a newborn gets it and it goes to their lung, that's what leads to hospitalizations."

Dr. Torio hasn't seen too many RSV cases yet this year, but did notice a drop in infection rates.

She said the RSV vaccine has helped bring down hospitalizations, especially for infants.

"The benefits of the RSV vaccine last one and a half to two years," said Dr. Torio. "So not only do we have protection from those who receive the vaccine last year, hopefully, we get a lot more who vaccine this year."

Health experts recommend infants get the RSV vaccine before reaching eight months.

They also believe women who are pregnant between 32 to 36 weeks should also get a dose, as well people over the age of 60, with pre-existing health conditions.

Dr. Torio adds she's seeing older adults get RSV, which wasn't common before the pandemic.

Because RSV and the flu have similar symptoms, people will need to test for the illness.

Dr. Torio explains if people don't treat RSV right away, there could be long-lasting impacts.

"RSV tends to lead to pulmonary issues, breathing issues," said Dr. Torio. "Wheezing is a big one in little kids."

That's why doctors are urging people to protect themselves before cases start to spike.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.