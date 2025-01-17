Valley fire crews playing key role in Southern California firefight

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- From strike teams to hand crews, hundreds of fire crews from across the Central Valley are on the frontlines in Southern California.

"All the firefighters here know that they do their best and they try to hold the line, but they know that the resources behind them are coming. The calvary is coming," said Jay Tracy, deputy fire marshal for the City of Fresno.

Tracy is on the ground at the Eaton Fire, where he's seen entire communities that have been leveled.

He says the devastation difficult to grasp, but this is what firefighters have prepared for.

"There's been multiple mentions made that our command post is here at the Rose Bowl. A lot of times, we connect a stadium like that to sporting events, and it's kind of the same in firefighting, right?" explained Tracy.

"We do a tremendous amount of training, are constantly training, and trying to perfect our game, but it's just I feel like we're at the Super Bowl, but it's a Super Bowl that no one wants to be at."

The mutual aid was vital to allow rest for fire crews that might've worked days in a row when the fires first ignited.

With fire conditions improving response has now shifted away from primarily extinguishing flames.

Additional CAL FIRE Search and Rescue teams from the Valley have been sent in to help in the next phase of the firefight.

"It's not easy work, but it's work that definitely needs to be done. The guys are doing a fantastic job," said Tracy.

"We are advised they're in the 98th percentile as far as inspecting all of these homes over the course of the last five days."

Inmate crews from the Valley were also among those on the frontlines.

"We cannot contain and control these fires without them. They're definitely a huge part of that team," said Andrew Overbay, a battalion chief with Madera County CAL FIRE.

Valley crews have been adding their unique expertise and leadership to the team of thousands on the ground.

That includes Madera County CAL FIRE Assistant Chief Justin Mccomb, who is part of the incident command with the Palisades Fire.

"This is historic. It is an unfortunate and catastrophic event, but it is historic. It brings a lot of pride for the valley and here in our local unit to know that the leadership transferred down to assist with Southern California."

So far, most have not returned home yet. With the end far in sight, it's still unclear when we expect our local crews to return from their mission.

