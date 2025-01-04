Veteran tied up during home invasion in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman are facing felony charges following a home invasion that left an Army veteran tied up for hours in Fresno County.

It happened in April at home near High Oaks and Butternut Lanes in Yokuts Valley.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says two people broke into the veteran's home while he was asleep and tied him up in bed.

Deputies say suspects, 36-year-old Frank Rodrigues and 46-year-old Jessica Leon, then stole numerous items.

Rodrigues was later arrested in Washington on home invasion and grand theft charges.

Leon was arrested and released but officials say she did not show up to court.

There is now a warrant for her arrest.

You're asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers if you know her whereabouts or have information on the crime.