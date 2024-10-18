Walk to End Alzheimer's to raise awareness and money for research

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you can participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, which raises awareness and money to support groundbreaking research.

The walk will take place on October 19 at Woodward Park in Fresno. The opening Promise Garden ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., and the Walk will kick off at 9:30 a.m.

Funds raised during the Walk are used to provide critical care and support resources to nearly 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's and other dementia and the 11 million family members and friends serving as their caregivers.

You can still register online at alz.org/walk.