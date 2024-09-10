Washington Union High launches first Medical Assistant pathway, community clinic in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brand new medical assisting wing, a sports medicine lab and patient exam room are up and running at Washington Union High School.

Patient Care Pathway Coordinator Tony Pena, says the facility will help students learn the skills they need as part of the new "Medical Assistant" pathway.

"Were trying to get our students certified as M.A.'s so that they can graduate and start working right away within our health care workforce." Pena said.

A collaboration between Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Fresno ROP and Fresno City College is ensuring students are dually enrolled in college classes and learning curriculum that will best prepare them for the real world.

"They are onboarding patients, they are taking patient vitals." Pena said. "Doing injections, drawing blood."

To become certificated as a medical assistant, students must complete the internship at the high school as well as a 180-hour externship.

Students will have the chance for real-life practice because the facility is also a free clinic for students, faculty, and the community.

Through a partnership with Pride Sports Medicine, doctors Gabriel Carpio and Mario Gutierrez are on site to provide care.

They hope to change the way people look at school-based clinics.

"Often times school based clinics, they're an amazing resource, but they're often times really separate from the school. You have your clinic and you have your school. And I think what we're trying to do here is trying to build something more with the community -- with the community's input." President of Pride Sports Medicine Dr. Carpio said.

The clinic will be similar to an urgent care to treat colds, stomach bugs, and cuts.

Both doctors trained in sports medicine so they also are able to work alongside the athletic trainer.

"We do have in-house x-rays so if there's ever a concern for a broken bone, we can always shoot those images in house and rule something like that out." Vice President of Pride Sports Dr. Gutierrez said.

Washington Unified School Board Vice President Terry Ruiz says being the first in Fresno County for the medical assistant pathway shines a light on the work being done in the district.

She says the free access to care for the community will also fill a need.

"To have access to some basic necessities instead of going all the way 14 miles waiting two to four hours in a doctors office; urgent care for something so minor." Ruiz said.

The clinic is open Monday and Thursday from 3-5 pm for students, faculty and the community.

Officials say those hours may expand as the need grows.

