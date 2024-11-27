Wet roads causing concerns for drivers in Tulare County

The rain is causing concerns for drivers facing wet and flooded roads during a busy time for travel.

Wet roads across the Valley proved to be dangerous Tuesday morning.

Wet roads across the Valley proved to be dangerous Tuesday morning.

Wet roads across the Valley proved to be dangerous Tuesday morning.

Wet roads across the Valley proved to be dangerous Tuesday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wet roads across the Valley proved to be dangerous Tuesday morning.

A Kingsburg Fire Department paramedic unit flipped over on Northbound Highway 99 near Betty Drive in the Goshen area.

The California Highway Patrol says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

It was raining at the time the driver lost control, rolled over and crashed into the center median..

The single vehicle crash left the first responders in need of medical care themselves.

"There were two fire personnel who were transported with moderate injuries. And in this case, fortunately, there were no patients on board," said California Highway Patrol Officer Adriana Gonzalez.

Several miles Southeast Munson Road and Ave 224 in Tulare saw flooding overnight, which has since cleared out.

Dozens of employees with the Tulare County Resource Management Agency (RMA) put up hundreds of flooded and caution signs across the county.

"The main concern is just be careful of your surroundings, and just if there is a road closure, don't go through it. It could be deeper than what you really think," explained Johnny Wong, an engineer with the Tulare County RMA.

The department is gearing up for one of the busiest times of year for roads.

Wong says there may be areas with isolated flooding and even after the rain, roads could be slick.

"You have the water mixed with the road oil, or the oil from cars on the roadway. So it does get a little bit slippery. So just be very careful when you drive," Wong mentioned.

Officials are urging everyone to slow down during the rain and pay attention to vehicle maintenance.

"Just ensure that they got a fresh pair of windshield wipers that they're traveling with their headlights on, especially during the inclement weather and tire tread. That is important as well," said Officer Gonzalez.

Agencies are also urging people to be mindful of the potential fog later this week.

The California Highway Patrol will also start their max enforcement period this week.

The period will run from 6pm Wednesday through Sunday, December 1.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.