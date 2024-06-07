What pet owners say they do to protect their animals during extreme heat

With the extreme heat, it's important to make sure your pets are safe and protected from the triple-digit temperatures.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scorching temps can also affect perfect puppies.

Drew Johnson cut his morning run short with his pups Kahala and Berkeley. They are bigger dogs, which means they are more likely to get heat stroke.

"We get out here early because the dogs get too hot," Johnson said.

He says he also makes sure the ground isn't too hot.

"Dogs perspire through their paws and when you are putting them on hot cement or Asphalt, it's really a bad combination for the pet," Johnson said.

Temperatures from the cement to the asphalt and to the car can be vastly different.

Valley Animal Center Animal Care adoption supervisor Ruben Cantu says one of the best things you can do is keep your animals inside.

"Even when it's over 90 degrees, a car can be fatal to a dog that's left in it with very little ventilation," Cantu said. "Especially in triple-digit weather like this, it can take minutes."

But if you can't, limit their time outdoors and make sure it's in a cool setting.

"We do offer our dog park year round..." Cantu said. "The pool is such a great way to get your dog enriched, socialized and also keep them out of this heat."

You do need a membership to use the pool. However, there are other options around town to ensure your pets stay safe and refreshed with other furry friends.

"Stay under the trees, give them water all the time because, as you can tell, they play hard," dog owner Kim Franci said.

Gabby and Finn are best friends. They love running around at Woodward's dog park but they stay very close to the hydration station.

"Plenty of water, staying hydrated, definitely won't take him on a walk in this weather," dog owner Melissa Tarlton said.

