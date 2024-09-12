When you can see new baby elephants at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating another bundle of joy in the elephant enclosure.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Want to see the new baby elephants at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo? Now is your chance!

The zoo announced that the two elephant calves will officially be viewable to the public from 9 am to 3 pm starting on Friday, September 13.

The elephant calves will make their debut on the savanna Thursday afternoon.

Zoo officials say that you should be prepared for larger crowds. They added that the best viewing areas are from the Kopje Lodge and down Tembo Trail.

This year, the zoo celebrated baby elephants being born at their facility for the first time ever. The mothers gave birth just weeks apart.

Officials added that the elephants may sometimes be off the habitat for routine care.