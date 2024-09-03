Highway 198 been shut down east and west of Boone Lane as the fire continues to burn.

Wildfire shuts down part of Highway 198 near Coalinga

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to get control of a wildfire that broke out near Coalinga on Tuesday afternoon.

The Boone Fire is currently burning along Highway 198 and Boone Lane.

The fire has burned 3,068 acres with no reported containment, according to the latest update from CAL FIRE's website.

The highway has been shut down east and west of Boone Lane.

Drivers should avoid the area as the fire continues to burn.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

