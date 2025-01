Woman and 3 dogs displaced following mobile home fire in Yokuts Valley, CAL FIRE says

YOKUTS VALLEY, Calif. -- A woman and three dogs are displaced following a mobile home fire in Yokuts Valley on Sunday morning.

CAL FIRE Crews responded to Clover Lane near Squawk Valley Road shortly after 4 a.m. and saw a mobile home fully engulfed and spreading to vegetation.

Crews put out the fire quickly and say a woman and three dogs got out safely.

Red Cross is helping the woman, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.