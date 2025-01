Woman dies after being hit by DUI suspect in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after she was hit by a suspected DUI driver in southeast Fresno on Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 6 pm in the area of Chestnut and Hamilton avenues.

Fresno police say a 98-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were crossing the street when they were hit.

They were both taken to a local hospital, where the woman later died.

The man is still in critical condition.

The driver, 56-year-old Marcelo Gaytan, was arrested on felony DUI charges.