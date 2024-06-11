Woman suspected of stealing car with baby inside in west central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're getting our first look at a woman suspected of stealing a car with a child in the back seat.

Fresno police say 39-year-old Brandy Denise Cortez was likely under the influence last Friday when she found the car near Clinton and Marks in west central Fresno.

Investigators say because of the extreme heat, a mother left the car running with her one-year-old in the back.

About an hour later, authorities received a call about a woman trying to push a vehicle out of the dirt near Hayes and Olive avenues.

The child was found safe and unharmed.

Cortez was booked into the Fresno County jail on charges of kidnapping, vehicle theft, child endangerment and a probation violation.

