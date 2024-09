Workout Wednesday: Taking it slow

Getting the most out of your workout requires taking it slow.

Getting the most out of your workout requires taking it slow.

Getting the most out of your workout requires taking it slow.

Getting the most out of your workout requires taking it slow.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting the most out of your workout requires taking it slow.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us how taking time with your motion can help you get better results.