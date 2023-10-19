WATCH LIVE

2 hospitalized after shooting outside Fresno's Poverello House, police say

KFSN logo
Thursday, October 19, 2023 11:27PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were hospitalized after they were shot in front of the Poverello House in Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 pm on G and Santa Clara streets.

Fresno police say two men believed to be in their mid-30s were found with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a local hospital to have their injuries treated.

It is unknown if the two victims were staying at the Poverello House.

Officers say they are still searching for the suspect.

Authorities have not yet provided any details about what happened leading up to the shooting.

