Poverello House to give out 6,000 toys to local families on Christmas Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Poverello House in downtown Fresno will continue their tradition of bringing smiles and joy on Christmas Eve.With the help of volunteers, Santa Claus will hand out more than 6,000 toys starting at 6 am.Due to COVID-19, the event will be held outdoors.This year, the non-profit will provide freshly baked cinnamon rolls and juice for families in Christmas gift boxes.Families will also be able to take a holiday photo at the outdoor, socially distanced photo booth.