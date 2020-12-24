community

Poverello House to give out 6,000 toys to local families on Christmas Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Poverello House in downtown Fresno will continue their tradition of bringing smiles and joy on Christmas Eve.

With the help of volunteers, Santa Claus will hand out more than 6,000 toys starting at 6 am.

RELATED: NORAD Santa tracker LIVE: See where Ol' Saint Nick is now

Due to COVID-19, the event will be held outdoors.

This year, the non-profit will provide freshly baked cinnamon rolls and juice for families in Christmas gift boxes.

Families will also be able to take a holiday photo at the outdoor, socially distanced photo booth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno downtownpoverello householidaysocietychristmaschristmas evecommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Celebration of life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. goes virtual in Fresno
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
Efforts to clean up Fresno's Chinatown area continue
Action News Morning Update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News