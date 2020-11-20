community

Povorello House serves warm Thanksgiving lunches to hundreds

Over 1,800 meals were also delivered by the Poverello House to local shelters and families in need.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On this cold Thanksgiving, hundreds of people gave thanks for the warm holiday meal provided by the Poverello House.

The set-up looked a little different this year as several steps were taken to ensure the safety of guests and servers.

Soothing sounds set the tone at the lunch for the homeless in downtown Fresno.

The meals were moved outdoors because of capacity limits on indoor dining due to rising COVID-19 rates in the valley.

"It's just a more elevated experience in the midst of COVID but even something better than what we've done in years past," said Povorello House CEO Zach Darrah.

Heaters were in place to keep people warm.

Darrah said the pandemic has resulted in many people needing food assistance for the very first time.

"I'm really excited to see our guests just have a moment of Thanksgiving where they can feel their value and worth and feel the love we have for them," he said.

About a hundred volunteers helped serve the turkey, tri-tip, ham and side dishes.

The newly formed Fresno Fire basketball team sent over some players to help out and let folks know their season tips off in March.

"We got involved because it's really more than basketball. It's like giving back to the community. Helping people that need help," said Fresno Fire Guard Brian King.

Over 300 people enjoyed their meal on site.

Instead of serving everyone at once, two separate meal times were set aside to allow for smaller groups.

After the first meal, everything was wiped down and sanitized to prepare for the second group.

Over 1,800 meals were also delivered by the Poverello House to local shelters and families in need on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno downtownpoverello househomelessthanksgivingfree foodcommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
Celebration of life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. goes virtual in Fresno
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
Efforts to clean up Fresno's Chinatown area continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News