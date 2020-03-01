Power outage a possible factor in northeast Fresno car accident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage may have been a factor in a northeast Fresno crash Saturday night.

Two cars slammed into each other around midnight near the intersection of Barstow and Fresno.

The cars suffered some major damage, but luckily the people involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries.

The traffic lights at the intersection were out at the time of the collision.

Fresno Police want to remind drivers to take things slow at intersections and treat lights like stop signs when the power goes out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcar crashcar accidentpower outage
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno home
Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
Visalia home catches on fire, neighbors believe home was unoccupied
Woman arrested in Porterville for allegedly driving car at another woman
Man killed in Clovis car accident identified
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Show More
Man sent to hospital after central Fresno shooting
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Downtown LA explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Porterville couple scare off thieves with water-spraying device
More TOP STORIES News