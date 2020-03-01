Power outage a possible factor in northeast Fresno car accident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage may have been a factor in a northeast Fresno crash Saturday night.Two cars slammed into each other around midnight near the intersection of Barstow and Fresno.The cars suffered some major damage, but luckily the people involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries.The traffic lights at the intersection were out at the time of the collision.Fresno Police want to remind drivers to take things slow at intersections and treat lights like stop signs when the power goes out.