Dozens without power after teen crashes truck into pole in Fresno Co.

Dozens of people are waiting for power to be restored after a teenager crashed a truck into a power pole in Fresno County.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people are waiting for power to be restored after a teenager crashed a truck into a power pole in Fresno County.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Fowler and Behymer Avenues.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver's truck knocked down a pole, causing power lines to fall into the roadway.

The driver left the scene but returned a short time later.

No one was hurt, but officers say the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Around 60 people were left without power. PG&E crews are working to repair the power lines.

The power is expected to be fully restored around 1 p.m.
