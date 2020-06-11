Dozens without power after teen crashes truck into pole in Fresno Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people are waiting for power to be restored after a teenager crashed a truck into a power pole in Fresno County.The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Fowler and Behymer Avenues.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver's truck knocked down a pole, causing power lines to fall into the roadway.The driver left the scene but returned a short time later.No one was hurt, but officers say the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.Around 60 people were left without power. PG&E crews are working to repair the power lines.The power is expected to be fully restored around 1 p.m.