Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million after no ticket matches winning numbers in Christmas drawing

Saturday's numbers were 27-29-45-55-58, Powerball: 2
NEW YORK -- After no ticket matched the winning numbers in Saturday's Christmas Day drawing, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $416 million.

Saturday's numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58, Powerball: 2

The last time a winning ticket was claimed was on Oct. 4, when someone walked away with $699.8 million.

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

And believe it or not, the current jackpot value is less than a third of the largest Powerball jackpot: $1.586 billion, shared in 2016 by three winners.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
