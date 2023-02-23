Emergency crews ready to restore power as storm approaches Fresno

PG&E crews have been put in place to help with ongoing outages, using the latest technology to track and troubleshoot weather related problems

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the frosty and gusty conditions continue, utility companies are putting crews in place to prepare for power outages using top of the line equipment.

A large number of power outages occurred Tuesday and experts say they expect more outages with a stronger storm expected to reach the Central Valley on Friday.

"That tree was doing the hula and apparently it knocked out the transformer," explained Ron Martignoni, a Fresno resident.

Homeowners in Fresno who were left without power Wednesday morning, were told it wouldn't be restored till Thursday.

"We had a flash, the TV went out and it came right back on. At 9 o'clock, the power went completely out, I got the lights on and a flashlight and everything, all night we were without power," added Martignoni.

Ron received a phone call Wednesday morning telling him his power won't be restored till Thursday.

He explained that when power went out, he and his wife were in electric recliners, and they got stuck for some time.

"Let's say a tree or some other object comes in contact with a power line that self-healing system will isolate that section of line as small as possible," said Denny Boyles, PG &E Spokesperson.

Utility companies have also been working closely with meteorologists tracking the strength of the multiple storm systems expected.

"We have another round of storms that are expected to come in tomorrow night, and we are seeing a lot more moisture," said Boyles.

Heading into Wednesday night utility crews are keeping a close eye on snow levels that could impact the ability for teams to access certain areas and restore power.