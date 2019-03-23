Disasters & Accidents

Pregnant woman killed, 11-year-old stepdaughter critical after Fresno County hit-and-run crash

A pregnant woman was killed and an 11-year-old girl critically injured in a head-on crash near Selma in Fresno County Friday.

Fowler Avenue at E Conejo Avenue was closed for several hours because of the crash.

CHP officers say the driver of a Chevy Malibu traveling north on Fowler made a sudden U-turn in the middle of the roadway, which caused a pickup truck traveling south to veer into the other lane, colliding head-on with a Ford Focus.

The pregnant woman behind the wheel of the Ford Focus died at the scene. Her 11-year-old stepdaughter, who was also in the car, is in critical condition at CRMC.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu, which triggered the crash, left the scene. Police are looking for that driver. If caught, they could face charges for felony hit-and-run and non-contact hit-and-run.

The accident occurred just about an hour after another fatal crash in the Selma area.
