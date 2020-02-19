President Trump honors firefighters killed, missing in deadly Porterville library blaze

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss suffered by the Porterville Fire Department while fighting a library fire last night. Our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends impacted, and to the entire City of Porterville. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) February 19, 2020

A procession was held in Tulare County for the Porterville firefighter killed while battling a library fire Tuesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday honored the two firefighters affected in the deadly blaze at the Porterville city library.The fire on Tuesday claimed the life of 35-year-old Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa. Another Porterville firefighter, 25-year-old Patrick Jones, is still unaccounted for.Trump was in the Valley, speaking to farmers in Bakersfield about efforts to improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other western states.But he began by paying his respects to the two firefighters."I heard they were two great people, people with incredible families and I just want to pay my respects to their families and friends," he said. "It's a tough job, we just met some of the firemen backstage, it's a tough and dangerous job. And the country respects that profession very much... and you can add the words 'law enforcement' to that group."On Tuesday night, even as dozens of fire crews were battling the flames hours after the blaze began, the death of Captain Figueroa and the fact that Jones was still 'unaccounted for', had already begun sending out ripples of shock and grief among the Valley's law enforcement personnel.Agencies in Tulare County and beyond posted messages of condolences and support for the Porterville Fire Department and the families of both firefighters.A procession was held on Tuesday night to honor Captain Figueroa.