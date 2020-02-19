President Trump honors firefighters killed, missing in deadly Porterville library blaze

President Donald Trump on Wednesday honored the two firefighters affected in the deadly blaze at the Porterville city library.

RELATED: 2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter

The fire on Tuesday claimed the life of 35-year-old Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa. Another Porterville firefighter, 25-year-old Patrick Jones, is still unaccounted for.

Trump was in the Valley, speaking to farmers in Bakersfield about efforts to improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other western states.

RELATED: President Trump speaks with farmers in Bakersfield about CA water

But he began by paying his respects to the two firefighters.

"I heard they were two great people, people with incredible families and I just want to pay my respects to their families and friends," he said. "It's a tough job, we just met some of the firemen backstage, it's a tough and dangerous job. And the country respects that profession very much... and you can add the words 'law enforcement' to that group."

On Tuesday night, even as dozens of fire crews were battling the flames hours after the blaze began, the death of Captain Figueroa and the fact that Jones was still 'unaccounted for', had already begun sending out ripples of shock and grief among the Valley's law enforcement personnel.

Agencies in Tulare County and beyond posted messages of condolences and support for the Porterville Fire Department and the families of both firefighters.















A procession was held on Tuesday night to honor Captain Figueroa.

EMBED More News Videos

A procession was held in Tulare County for the Porterville firefighter killed while battling a library fire Tuesday afternoon.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump speaks with farmers in Bakersfield
2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
UPDATE: Fresno bomb squad says possible IED was dummy device
Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers State of the State address
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
Show More
Clovis officers recognized for work in Fresno mass shooting case
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
Woman accused in baby kidnapping plot pleads not guilty
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
More TOP STORIES News