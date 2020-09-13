Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to meet with President Trump during Sacramento visit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will be part of a roundtable conversation with President Donald Trump in Sacramento next week.The White House says President Trump will join local and federal emergency officials Monday during a trip to McClellan Park in Sacramento County.Sheriff Mims will focus on the Creek Fire in Fresno County during the discussion.Last month, the President issued a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance.This is not the first time wildfires are bringing Trump to the Golden State. In 2018, his visit included a stop at Paradise, where 85 people were killed and roughly 19,000 structures were destroyed in and around the city.The president has faced criticism for oversimplifying the cause of wildfires by throwing blame at forest management.Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere sent a statement to ABC News regarding the President's trip to California, saying in part, "The President continues to support those who are battling raging wildfires in a locally-executed, state-managed, and federally-supported emergency response."