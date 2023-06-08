Fresno Chaffee Zoo to hold Rainbow Family Day in honor of Pride Month

A colorful and inclusive event is returning to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in honor of Pride Month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A colorful and inclusive event is returning to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in honor of Pride Month.

Tickets are now on sale for the zoo's Rainbow Family Day.

The Rainbow Family Day celebrates LQBTQ+ families while also providing resources to them.

There will be a dance party, storytime, and crafts.

Attendees will also be able to visit the animals around the zoo, including the new Kingdoms of Asia exhibit.

The event is scheduled for June 29 from 2 pm until 7 pm.

Tickets start at about $9 for kids and $15 for adults.

You can buy tickets to the event by clicking here.