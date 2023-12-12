Fresno screen printing business giving those with special needs an opportunity

The new screen printing business on Shaw and Fruit is operated by the Down Syndrome Association of Central California.

The Down Syndrome Association of Central California started in 1999 and now serves 950 individuals with Down syndrome.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Leave Your Mark on the World" is the signature of Print 21, which opened in August.

"We, as a non-profit, have always been looking for a way to create sustainable income, as well as a way to showcase the skills and values of our members with Down syndrome," says DSACC Executive Director Jennifer Whiting.

Whiting says the shop came to fruition after the Root Community General Store closed its doors in downtown Fresno last year.

"We reached out to them to see if they would consider offering us their equipment at a discounted rate, and they did, and they came on board and helped train a lot of our staff to run the presses," she said.

There's no job too big or small -- you can custom order promotional t-shirts for your business or create a special shirt for a special occasion.

With five screen printers, two program managers and support staff, employees learn everything from budgeting and marketing to design and manufacturing.

"There are so many stereotypes about someone having Down syndrome, but they are such a valuable asset to the workforce and the community," Whiting said.

Sarah Corona helped inspire the concept with her custom tumbler and t-shirt business.

"I am so honored to be here and at Print 21 because this is my home," she said.

Her favorite creation -- the "Down Right Awesome" t-shirt that glows just like her personality.

"Through her, we've discovered many more locals in our community that have Down syndrome and own their own businesses, so we showcase them at our biggest fundraiser of the year," Whiting said.

The Down Syndrome Association of Central California started in 1999 and now serves 950 individuals with Down syndrome from Merced to Tulare and Kings counties.

"Each shirt is not only an opportunity for a business to promote themselves, but they're providing an opportunity for an adult with Down syndrome to learn a job skill," Whiting said.

