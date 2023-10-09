EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK: New Billie Eilish TidalWave comic hits shelves this week

FIRST LOOK at "Female Force: Billie Eilish" comic

LOS ANGELES -- "Female Force: Billie Eilish," the new Billie Eilish-inspired comic book will join TidalWave Comic's "Female Force" series October 11.

The 22-page comic book, "Female Force: Billie Eilish," written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Lucy Fidelis, will offer fans an intimate look into Eilish's extraordinary journey.

"Getting to know the artists we admire so much made them more approachable and special, bringing us closer to their humanity. It's challenging to find words that can adequately express how meaningful it was to illustrate this work," Fidelis explained about working on the project.

From collaborating with her brother, Finneas, to release the hit "Ocean Eyes" at the age of 15, to becoming the youngest person to ever win a Grammy for album of the year in 2020, Eilish represents the extraordinary talent of Gen Z. Her unique style and recognizable vocals have elevated her to a level that many could only dream of.

FIRST LOOK at "Female Force: Billie Eilish" comic TidalWave Comics

In joining the "Female Force" series, Eilish joins other influential women, such as Dolly Parton, Gloria Steinam, Oprah Winfrey and more in showcasing renowned entertainers, journalists, authors and activists.

"Female Force: Billie Eilish" will be offered in both a paperback edition, featuring a cover by renowned comic book artist Ramon Salas, and a hardcover edition by Marvel Comics artist Yonami.

"Female Force: Billie Eilish" will hit shelves on October 11, and also be available digitally through Kindle, iTunes ComiXology, Global Comics, Google Play and more.