New brewery headed to downtown Fresno, more growth expected

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Procreations Brewing Company, new beer is created every week.From hazy IPAs to fruited beers and more, these brewers are hoping to make their mark while trying to open a business in the pandemic."We're a new brewery, and people want to try our beers out, but we're getting repeat buyers and strong fans who are supporting us every week. They're coming by to get the new beer or repurchase beers," said Brandon Reneau with Procreations Brewing.They've been selling beers online and doing to-go orders. The business was just getting started when the pandemic hit."Signing this lease one made us able to limp through and recover. Money, as the pandemic happened and people were starting to get funding, we didn't have any of that because our business license wasn't in," Reneau said.The downtown Fresno Brewery District was growing steadily before the pandemic, and an ale trail was forming.The pandemic hit the area hard financially, and they were unable to have people in their taprooms.Zack's Brewing decided to shut its doors and operate out of another nearby business.However, supporters say there are some good things happening."Full Circle Brewing is going to be moving into Zack's old location. They're going to be on Fulton in that location and having a taproom in there, where they're going to have their normal Full Circle beers and also a new cidery concept," said Daniel Griffith with the Downtown Fresno Partnership.South of Shaw is set to open in the Peerless Building later in the summer.Another wine bar called Fig and Honey is planning to open in the district.About seven breweries and three bars are now operating. Many are either using patios or doing takeout or delivery to survive the times until people are allowed to gather again.Procreations Brewing is open Wednesday through Saturday. They hope to open their patio in March so people can enjoy a brew outdoors.