community

Red carpet rolls out for Night to Shine prom in South Valley

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The red carpet rolled out for the Night to Shine prom Friday night in the South Valley

The dance at Visalia First Church was part of a worldwide event created by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

One night a year members of the community with special needs are treated to a prom night experience.

Teens and adults who take part get to strut their stuff on the red carpet get their pictures taken by paparazzi and are all crowned king or queen by the end of the night.

"They all get crowned king and queen of the prom because that's how the God of this universe views each and every one of us, as a king or a queen," says event coordinator Laura Winstead.

Hair and makeup stations, a shoe shining area and limousine rides were also there to make guests feel like royalty.

More than 7,000 kings and queens are crowned every year at 700 churches worldwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvisaliaspecial needs childrentim tebowpromcommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
How diners on Long Island are adapting during the pandemic
Organizers hold free food drive for Huron community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News