Red carpet rolls out for Night to Shine prom in South Valley

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The red carpet rolled out for the Night to Shine prom Friday night in the South ValleyThe dance at Visalia First Church was part of a worldwide event created by the Tim Tebow Foundation.One night a year members of the community with special needs are treated to a prom night experience.Teens and adults who take part get to strut their stuff on the red carpet get their pictures taken by paparazzi and are all crowned king or queen by the end of the night."They all get crowned king and queen of the prom because that's how the God of this universe views each and every one of us, as a king or a queen," says event coordinator Laura Winstead.Hair and makeup stations, a shoe shining area and limousine rides were also there to make guests feel like royalty.More than 7,000 kings and queens are crowned every year at 700 churches worldwide.