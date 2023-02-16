Mass and Rosary held for fallen Selma police officer ahead of funeral

It's been just over two weeks since 24-year old Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco was shot and killed in the line of duty.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Valley prepares to lay Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco to rest, loved ones and community members attended a Rosary and funeral mass in Selma on Wednesday night.

People packed Saint Joseph's Church in Selma for a public viewing, Rosary and funeral Mass for fallen officer Gonzalo Carrasco.

"I wanted to show the community that we're here to support them, especially the police officers," said Selma City councilmember Blanca Mendoza-Navarro.

Earlier in the day, a white hearse carried Officer Carrasco's body from Fresno to the church.

A Selma Police car sat outside the doors of the church as the community signed the guest book and made their way inside.

The Mass was the first service ahead of the large public memorial planned for Thursday.

"I would imagine we'd see tons of local law enforcement. Some from other parts of the state, maybe even some from other states," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Officer Carrasco was gunned down on January 31st while checking on a suspicious person.

He died that afternoon at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

It's been a long time to grieve, two weeks now since the incident. We really just want to do what's best for the Carrasco family and the Selma Police Department to make sure that officer Carrasco is honored the way that he deserves," Botti said.

Officer Carrasco will be laid to rest in his hometown of Reedley.

The people of Selma will be forever grateful for his service to them and will always be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice.

"I'm just lifting the family up in my prayers every day and I just ask for protection and ask God to watch over them," said Mendoza-Navarro.

Following the mass in Selma, officer Carrasco's body was escorted back to Chapel of the Light in Fresno.

Public funeral services will be held at Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno at 10 am on Thursday.

Action News will be broadcasting the service live on-air, website, on Hulu and on our ABC30 mobile and TV apps.