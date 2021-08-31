This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Thibodeaux a 'game wrecker' the Bulldogs have to stop in Eugene
FRESNO, Calif. -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
This week's topics include:
Viral video with him at Lipscomb Academy Fresno State's season opening win v. UCONN Playing through the heat at Bulldog Stadium Prepping for the noise at Autzen Stadium How to stop potential #1 overall pick in Kayvon Thibodeaux 49ers quarterback situation Next number to be retired at Bulldog Stadium Jake Haener's hole in one
This week's topics include:
Related topics:
sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News