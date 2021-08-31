QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Thibodeaux a 'game wrecker' the Bulldogs have to stop in Eugene

Viral video with him at Lipscomb Academy

Fresno State's season opening win v. UCONN

Playing through the heat at Bulldog Stadium

Prepping for the noise at Autzen Stadium

How to stop potential #1 overall pick in Kayvon Thibodeaux

49ers quarterback situation

Next number to be retired at Bulldog Stadium

Jake Haener's hole in one

FRESNO, Calif. -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: