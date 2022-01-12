This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Belichick defense v. Josh Allen the top matchup of Wild Card weekend
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Raiders the best story in the playoffs Derek Carr making the postseason What to expect from Bills/Pats rd. 3 Memories of 49ers/Cowboys in the early 90's What to make of Jimmy G Takeaways from the national championship College recruiting & why the rich keep getting richer
