QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Belichick defense v. Josh Allen the top matchup of Wild Card weekend

Raiders the best story in the playoffs

Derek Carr making the postseason

What to expect from Bills/Pats rd. 3

Memories of 49ers/Cowboys in the early 90's

What to make of Jimmy G

Takeaways from the national championship

College recruiting & why the rich keep getting richer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: