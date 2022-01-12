qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Belichick defense v. Josh Allen the top matchup of Wild Card weekend

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Raiders the best story in the playoffs
  • Derek Carr making the postseason
  • What to expect from Bills/Pats rd. 3
  • Memories of 49ers/Cowboys in the early 90's
  • What to make of Jimmy G
  • Takeaways from the national championship
  • College recruiting & why the rich keep getting richer
