Central CA storm: Flooding from rain causes road closures across Valley

Water puddled up on Perrin near Champlain in northeast Fresno. Video shared with ABC30 showers drivers slowly trudging through the water.
RELATED: California storm: Widespread rain in Central CA, heavy snow to fall in Sierra today
Fresno police also blocked off Olive and Peach Avenues in central Fresno as water filled the roadway and created dangerous conditions for drivers.
The intersections will stay closed until crews can remove some of the excess water.
RELATED: Power out for thousands across Central CA due to storm, PG&E says
Meanwhile, in Merced, Childs Avenue between Highway 59 and G Street was also closed due to severe flooding. It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.
RELATED: TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?