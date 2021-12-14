Central CA storm: Flooding from rain causes road closures across Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4775831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> So you hit a puddle while driving and now you're hydroplaning. Don't panic -- here's what you need to do:

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wet weather flooded roadways across the Central Valley, causing problems for drivers on Tuesday.Water puddled up on Perrin near Champlain in northeast Fresno. Video shared with ABC30 showers drivers slowly trudging through the water.Fresno police also blocked off Olive and Peach Avenues in central Fresno as water filled the roadway and created dangerous conditions for drivers.The intersections will stay closed until crews can remove some of the excess water.Meanwhile, in Merced, Childs Avenue between Highway 59 and G Street was also closed due to severe flooding. It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.