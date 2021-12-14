California storm: Widespread rain in Central CA, heavy snow to fall in Sierra today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11338985" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC30 Meteorologist gives update on storm pushing through Central California, bringing widespread rain and snow.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Widespread rain and snow have moved into Central California. It's the second in a series of storms to hit the area over the week.Tuesday morning, Central Valley residents woke up to rain that pushed into the region overnight. Heavy snowfall is also expected for the mountain communities.A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Tuesday, with several feet of snow expected for higher elevations.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says an Accuweather Alert is in effect for Monday and Tuesday due to potential flooding and dangerous driving conditions in higher elevations.The weather is being blamed for power outages and troubles on the road."We do ask the public to really take a good look over your car and make sure your tires are in good working order, with plenty of tread. The last thing you want to do is hydroplane out there as you go over these puddles in the roadway," said CHP Officer Mike Salas.Roads throughout the Valley will remain slick over the next couple of days. The CHP says to slow down, turn your headlights on and stay aware of the cars around you."We absolutely need this rain and snow. However, when we get so much of it so quickly, we are looking at the potential for hazardous driving conditions in the mountains and some flooding in the Valley," said Madeline Evans.The Valley floor is forecasted to see one to two inches of rain, and the foothills could see three to four inches.Snow totals increase during this second storm, too. Yosemite could possibly see 62 inches, Shaver Lake 10 inches, and Sequoia National Park could see 56 inches. The overpasses in Frazier Park and Tehachapi will also see a couple of inches of snow.A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the Central Valley through Tuesday, with sustained winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour expected.A third system will move through late Wednesday afternoon after a short break in the morning. The rain will continue this Thursday but dry out by Friday.