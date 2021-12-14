storm

California storm: Widespread rain in Central CA, heavy snow to fall in Sierra today

The weather is being blamed for power outages and troubles on the road.
EMBED <>More Videos

Central CA wakes up to widespread rain from latest storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Widespread rain and snow have moved into Central California. It's the second in a series of storms to hit the area over the week.

WATCH: Today's ABC30 Accuweather Forecast

EMBED More News Videos

ABC30 Meteorologist gives update on storm pushing through Central California, bringing widespread rain and snow.



Tuesday morning, Central Valley residents woke up to rain that pushed into the region overnight. Heavy snowfall is also expected for the mountain communities.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Tuesday, with several feet of snow expected for higher elevations.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says an Accuweather Alert is in effect for Monday and Tuesday due to potential flooding and dangerous driving conditions in higher elevations.

The weather is being blamed for power outages and troubles on the road.

"We do ask the public to really take a good look over your car and make sure your tires are in good working order, with plenty of tread. The last thing you want to do is hydroplane out there as you go over these puddles in the roadway," said CHP Officer Mike Salas.

Roads throughout the Valley will remain slick over the next couple of days. The CHP says to slow down, turn your headlights on and stay aware of the cars around you. Click here for the latest road closures and chain controls in Central California.

"We absolutely need this rain and snow. However, when we get so much of it so quickly, we are looking at the potential for hazardous driving conditions in the mountains and some flooding in the Valley," said Madeline Evans.

The Valley floor is forecasted to see one to two inches of rain, and the foothills could see three to four inches.



Snow totals increase during this second storm, too. Yosemite could possibly see 62 inches, Shaver Lake 10 inches, and Sequoia National Park could see 56 inches. The overpasses in Frazier Park and Tehachapi will also see a couple of inches of snow.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the Central Valley through Tuesday, with sustained winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour expected.

A third system will move through late Wednesday afternoon after a short break in the morning. The rain will continue this Thursday but dry out by Friday.

ABC30's Accuweather team is tracking the storms and will continue to provide the latest updates.

RELATED STORIES
  • TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

  • Weather explained: What is a flash flood?

  • Know the Road with the CHP: How can I stay safe while driving in the rain?

  • Know the Road with the CHP: Preparing for snow and chain control

  • Car buried in snow? Mechanic shares what you should know before digging out, driving off

    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatherfresno countytulare countymariposa countymerced countymadera countykings countysnowstormweatherrain
    Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    STORM
    Snow complicates travel as families head to the mountains
    More rain, snow on Christmas Eve in Central CA
    Storm moves into Central CA as travelers head out for holidays
    List of sandbag locations in the Central Valley
    TOP STORIES
    Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
    Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
    Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
    Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
    Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
    Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
    Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
    Show More
    End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
    Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
    Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
    New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
    Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
    More TOP STORIES News