Real Estate

Landlord defends evicting 102-year-old woman from Ladera Heights home

By ABC7.com staff
LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES -- The landlord under fire for evicting a 102-year-old woman from her Ladera Heights home of nearly 30 years is defending his actions.

Thelma Smith recently got an eviction notice. Her landlords want to have the unit back to move in their daughter, who is graduating from law school. She was given a notice to vacate by June 30.

Her story has been getting widespread attention, including from celebrities like actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

RELATED: 102-year-old woman facing eviction in Ladera Heights gets offer of help from Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger said he has known Smith for many years. He recently sent her a fruit basket and is offering his assistance.

On Monday, the owner of the apartment building reached out to Eyewitness News saying he is well within his rights to evict Smith and is only doing so to help his daughter.

He says Smith is the only person in the building living on a month-to-month agreement.

Others in the building all have fixed-term leases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatelos angeleslos angeles countyarnold schwarzeneggerevictionrenters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News