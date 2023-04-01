Officials working to combat crime in Hanford after recent shootings

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley city is fighting back against gun violence.

It comes after several shootings in Hanford this year, including the murder of a man at a shopping center on Thursday.

On Friday, three candles sat in the spot where a man was gunned down.

Just before 10 o'clock on Thursday morning, police say the 34-year-old was shot and killed in front of the Domino's on 11th Avenue and Grangeville.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting, and authorities have now confirmed the killing was targeted.

Gas station manager Sherry Quesada heard the gunshots.

"It scares me to death," she said.

This is Hanford's second homicide of the year, but the city has had multiple shootings.

Captain Karl Anderson with Hanford Police said, "Yes we are having a lot of shooting in the city of Hanford, but we are having a lot of shooting in the state."

Last week, a 17-year-old was hospitalized after police say he was shot in the leg while walking down the street in Hanford.

In January, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in near Fernot Way and Connie Drive.

Law enforcement officials said they have extra officers patrolling the weekends. Plus, they've seized 140 guns from people who shouldn't have them, but authorities feel they are also battling state lawmakers.

"Quite honestly, it's not being supported by the legislature and the state government. They are reducing the crimes and punishment, "said Captain Anderson.

Officials referenced proposed bills like AB 742, which would ban police from using a K9 to apprehend a person. AB 93 would prevent police from pursuing consent searches without justifiable cause or evidence.

While supporters say the measures aim to curb racially biased policing, critics disagree and argue they threaten public safety.

"Those are laws that hinder our ability to keep people safe, it hinders our ability to save people, it's not Hanford it's the state of California," Captain said.

The City of Hanford is also stepping up.

The city council recently approved the purchase of 12 new cameras to be installed around the city at major intersections. The devices are automatic license plate readers (ALPR) -- another set of eyes allowing officers to track down leads and solve crimes.

City of Hanford Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson said the increase in violence won't be tolerated. "Hanford has a reputation for being a safe community to live in, work in, and visit. And we are going to be doing everything we can to make sure that continues."

Authorities said there is no public safety concern in the community and the investigation is still ongoing.