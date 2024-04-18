Reedley High School senior in Mexico for cancer treatment

The Reedley High football player was diagnosed in late 2022 with stage four testicular cancer that spread throughout his body.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley High School senior Malachi Rios is preparing to begin a new cancer treatment.

The 18-year-old is in Cancun, Mexico, where he will be receiving care at "Hope 4 Cancer."

The center offers a holistic approach to treatment.

His family began raising money for the alternative medicine, after his cancer was deemed incurable by chemotherapy and radiation.

He went into remission last May before the tumors returned a few months later.

A GoFundMe page is raising the money needed for the new treatment, which is expected to last the next three weeks.