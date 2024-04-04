WATCH LIVE

Funding reached for Reedley High athlete to get cancer treatment in Mexico

Thursday, April 4, 2024
REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Generous donations are giving a Reedley High student a new chance at life-saving cancer treatment.

18-year-old Malachi Rios went into remission in May 2023 after undergoing chemotherapy in San Francisco to fight stage four cancer.

But a few months later, the tumors returned.

Rios and his family started looking into alternative medicine and found Hope 4 Cancer, a center in Cancun, Mexico, which offers a holistic approach to treatment and claims to have helped thousands of patients over the last 24 years.

They created a GoFundMe page to raise the $50,000 needed for the treatment.

They have now surpassed their goal.

If you'd like to further help support Rios' health battle, click here.

