18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at party in Reedley

Reedley police say James Lopez was taken into custody by detectives on July 30.
REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting at a party in Reedley last week.

Lopez is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Josue Cardenas in the early morning hours of July 26.

Police said there was a party at a home on Springfield Avenue near Justine Avenue in Reedley, and at least 20 people were there at the time of the shooting.

A 21-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He was expected to recover.

Last Friday, Reedley police detectives and members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team served a search warrant in Parlier and Lopez was later arrested.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Lopez was booked in the Fresno County Jail for murder.

1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
