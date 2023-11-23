Reedley lab suspect to remain in custody

A 62-year-old man arrested on federal charges in connection to the illegal bio lab found in Reedley faced a judge for his detention hearing.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 62-year-old man arrested on federal charges of misbranding medical devices in connection to the illegal bio lab found in Reedley faced a judge for his detention hearing on Wednesday morning.

David He, also known as Jia Bei Zhu, appeared for a detention hearing.

No cameras are allowed in federal courtrooms, where a judge ordered for He to remain behind bars as the legal process continues to play out.

"The report indicated that he could be a flight risk, and the court based upon that, determined that he could be a flight risk," said defense attorney, Tony Capozzi.

Last week, He was indicted for misbranding medical devices in connection the the illegal bio-lab in Reedley.

Based on the government's argument, the judge says one reason the defendant is a flight risk is because of his different names and multiple passports.

Defense attorney, Tony Capozzi says everything was done legally in the United States.

"Yeah he did change his name, there's no question about it, and we have legal documents from Los Angeles showing that he changed his name and the court allowed him to do that," said Capozzi.

United States attorneys also argued that he allegedly has a newborn child and the baby and the mother recently got one-way flights back to China.

The suspect has another business called, "David Destiny Discovery," based in Vegas, plus other assets including a home being rented out in Clovis.

The government estimates he has $2 million in assets.

"He asked whether or not he had money in his bank account, he said he had $10,000 - $20,000," said Capozzi.

Capozzi added he hasn't seen the evidence of his assets, and he would like to see the evidence of the allegations against his client.

"We conceded the fact that there's not enough evidence at this point, from our point of view, to present collateral to the court in case he were to flee," said Capozzi.

Capozzi says once he analyzes the evidence, he may ask for another detention hearing.

"I don't think he's a flight risk at this point in time, but the government is using every opportunity they can, to keep him in custody," said Capozzi.

Capozzi also says as far as the indictment he believes He was a consultant for the company that operated the bio-lab and did not do anything wrong.

His next court date is set for January 10th.

