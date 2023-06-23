Rent control advocates have their voices heard at Fresno City Council budget meeting

The City of Fresno today passed a balanced budget of $1.87 billion, however, some community groups were not satisfied with the outcome.

Advocates tell Action News they will continue to meet with city officials in hopes of eventually moving forward.

Community members and "Power California" made themselves heard today as they marched out of the Fresno City Council Chambers.

"WHAT do we want? rent control! when do we want it? now!" they shouted.

Organizers we spoke with say they are happy about several items that passed on the agenda including $2 million in funding for Fresno's Eviction Protection Program.

However, no additional funding was allocated for tenant protection and rent control.

"Over 50 percent of households are renters. And over 2600 households are on the verge of eviction because they pay more than half of their income to rent," Marisa Moraza with Power California said. "That is such a big number that needs to be taken into consideration. And that's why we're going to continue to hold the council and this administration accountable to pass rent control in the city of Fresno"

"I feel for the folks that are out there facing evictions. But in terms of rent control, I can tell ya I don't support that," Mayor Jerry Dyer said. "I've seen what happens in other cities when rent control is implemented. Ultimately landlords making fewer dollars, so they're not investing in their property. And as a result, more slums within the city. We are trying to avoid that. "

Mayor Dyer went on to say that passing rent control sends a message to housing developers to go elsewhere.

He pointed out that when the building stops, that's when rent begins to escalate.

