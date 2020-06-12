CA nail salons, tattoo parlors expected to open next week, but Fresno Co. will delay opening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County interim health director says California is expected to allow nail salons, tattoo parlors, waxing and facial providers and aestheticians to open as early as next week.Dr. Rais Vohra said the county health department was told those businesses can open statewide on June 19.But, Dr. Vohra says people in Fresno County who want to go to nail salons and these other businesses will have to wait until June 26.County health officials said they want to ensure there are correct safety protocols in place, and that the businesses have enough time to educate their employees about the new mitigation measures.On Wednesday, the health director said Fresno County is also delaying the opening of movie theaters and family entertainment businesses to June 26.Dr. Vohra said it's important for everyone to do their part to reduce transmission of the virus as more business sectors reopen. The county confirmed the most cases of the pandemic last week and is on pace to set a new record this week as well.