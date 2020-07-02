Fresno restaurants trying to survive after being forced to shut down indoor seating again

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The phone is ringing off the hook, yet the tables at Toledo's Mexican Restaurant are bare.It's back to ordering take-out after Governor Newsom ordered restaurants and wineries to stop their indoor services immediately.Signs are already in place letting customers know of the changes, but owner Jesse Toledo says some found out when they arrived at the restaurant on Wednesday."A lot of people were coming in and getting the news, and we had to break it to them," he says.The sudden announcement now has them changing their business model yet again."Financially we have to adjust staffing... we have our system down for an influx of DoorDash," he says.The owner of Trelio is having to make similar changes.Chris Shackelford spent the day calling more than 300 people to cancel their reservations for the next month.He's had to reduce his staffing dramatically.Shackelford also says the abrupt closures are costing him thousands of dollars."A lot of our purchases for expensive items happen on Monday and Tuesday, which aren't good for take-out, so those are wasted," he says.Shackelford is also having to worry about the upcoming payroll despite not having any business."We're going to be left with no small businesses and be in vacant communities if we keep not trying to get over this," he says.Toledo says while the empty tables are disheartening, his patio is allowed to remain open.The changes won't be easy, but both restaurant owners say they'll push through and do what they can to stay afloat.