Fresno police to receive millions in state grant money to combat retail theft

Part of the funding will be used to create the Fresno Metropolitan Area Organized Retail Task Force.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a yes from Fresno City Council on Thursday morning.

Councilmembers voted to authorize Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama to accept $23.6 million in grant funding from the State of California.

"Is there any opposition? None, motion passes, 7-0," said City Council President Tyler Maxwell.

Fifteen million dollars of the grant money will go to the Fresno Police Department, and it will be partially used to create the Fresno Metropolitan Area Organized Retail Task Force.

FPD will also partner with the Clovis Police Department and share some of the funding.

In addition, the Fresno County Probation Department and the Fresno County District Attorney's Office will also be awarded some of the grant money.

"We've also listened to our business community that they are frustrated with some of the petty theft, with some of the organized retail theft that has been going on. In addition to that, as you know, last year, catalytic converter thefts were record high. We wanted to do something about that," said Chief Balderrama.

Money will also be used for high-definition cameras that will be placed around the city of Fresno that will help detectives capture criminals in the act.

Chief Balderrama said he and his team had to strategically apply for this funding because 111 cities in California submitted for the grant.

"We were awarded per capita, the most than any other city in California," said Chief Balderrama.

City Councilmember Mike Karbassi praised the work Chief Balderrama and the police department have done so far to keep people safe.

"This organized retail crime task force work you're gonna do is a big deal for our entire city. It's a big deal if you're a customer going into a business. It's a big deal if you're a worker and you feel unsafe," said Councilmember Karbassi.

