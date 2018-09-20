Reward now over $20,000 for tips leading to arrest of driver who hit and killed Clovis Unified Vice Principal

The CHP is looking for a pickup with a Crew Cab (4-Door) and chrome caps on the side mirrors (shown with arrows). The vehicle is dark in color, possibly black.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The reward has increased for tips leading to the arrest of the driver of a truck that hit and killed a beloved Clovis Unified Vice Principal.

Valley Crimestoppers now says the reward is now $22,350 thanks to donations from the community.

On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol released a photo of the truck they believe hit and killed a beloved Clovis Unified Vice Principal.

Authorities said after further investigation they have determined that the vehicle that struck 43-year-old Gavin Gladding was a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra (between the years of 2005-2007)

The pickup is a Crew Cab (4-Door) and has chrome caps on the side mirrors. The vehicle is dark in color, possibly black, and will have collision damage to include but not limited to: Missing passenger side rear view mirror, crushed windshield, and possible damage to the grille, hood, roof, A-pillar, and door.

Gladding was hit and killed Sunday morning while he was jogging near Friant and Old Friant road.

Gladding joined Clovis Unified in 2005 -- working first as a science teacher at Alta Sierra Intermediate and Clovis West High School. He joined Fort Washington in 2015 as a Guidance Instructional Specialist -- the equivalent to a Vice Principal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP or at valleycrimestoppers.org.

You can also call the Fresno Area CHP at (559) 262-0400 or (559) 705-2200, but no reward will be given.
