family

River Park to play Christmas movies at new holiday drive-in theater

The holiday drive-in will run every Wednesday for the next six weeks at 6:30 pm, beginning November 18.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Your favorite Christmas classics will be played on the big screen this year during a new event hosted at the River Park Shopping Center.

Organizers are launching a holiday drive-in by transforming the top of their parking structure into an outdoor movie theater.

Starting next Wednesday night at 6:30, moviegoers can drive right up to the screen to watch their favorite flicks to celebrate the holiday season.

The holiday drive-in will run every Wednesday for the next six weeks at 6:30 pm, beginning November 18.

Entry fee will be a donation to a different organization that is selected each week. The details will be provided on their website.

Movie-goers will be able to listen to the movie through their FM Radio and River Park will be offering all movies in both English and Spanish.

Gates will open at 4 pm and attendance is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

All parking spaces will be socially distanced, and guests are asked to wear facial coverings when leaving their vehicle for food or to use the restroom facilities.

The schedules of movies they plan to play, weather permitting are:

NOVEMBER 18
The Polar Express (2004)

NOVEMBER 25
The Santa Clause (1994)

DECEMBER 2
Home Alone (1990)

DECEMBER 9

Elf (2003)

DECEMBER 16
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

DECEMBER 23
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfresnoentertainmentmoviesholidayriver parkfamilychristmas
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAMILY
Animal Rescue gives back to struggling families
NJ bakery is preparing for smaller Thanksgiving gatherings
Action News Morning Update
51-year-old woman gives birth to her own granddaughter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Convicted Fresno rapist insists on innocence, earns massive punishment
30% of Fresno homes may have no parents to watch kids: Study
Pedestrian killed in southeast Fresno crash
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers
Woman suspected in murder of boyfriend arrested, Tulare police say
Lin's Fusion in north Fresno reopens after 7 months
Fresno's places of worship plan online services for the holiday season
Show More
Large COVID-19 outbreak at Corcoran prison
CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines
Charcuterie craze hits the Central Valley
You may have to line up at stores if Fresno County goes back into 'purple tier'
Fresno school mascot sparks heated debate about racism
More TOP STORIES News