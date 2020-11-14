River Park to play Christmas movies at new holiday drive-in theater

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Your favorite Christmas classics will be played on the big screen this year during a new event hosted at the River Park Shopping Center.
Organizers are launching a holiday drive-in by transforming the top of their parking structure into an outdoor movie theater.
Starting next Wednesday night at 6:30, moviegoers can drive right up to the screen to watch their favorite flicks to celebrate the holiday season.
The holiday drive-in will run every Wednesday for the next six weeks at 6:30 pm, beginning November 18.
Entry fee will be a donation to a different organization that is selected each week. The details will be provided on their website.
Movie-goers will be able to listen to the movie through their FM Radio and River Park will be offering all movies in both English and Spanish.
Gates will open at 4 pm and attendance is on a first-come-first-serve basis.
All parking spaces will be socially distanced, and guests are asked to wear facial coverings when leaving their vehicle for food or to use the restroom facilities.
The schedules of movies they plan to play, weather permitting are:
NOVEMBER 18
The Polar Express (2004)
NOVEMBER 25
The Santa Clause (1994)
DECEMBER 2
Home Alone (1990)
DECEMBER 9
Elf (2003)
DECEMBER 16
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)
DECEMBER 23
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
