Original Starbucks in Fresno's River Park reopens with new drive-thru

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A coffee shop is back open in a familiar spot to visitors of Fresno's River Park.

On Thursday, the original Starbucks in the River Park Shopping Center reopened with a new look and a drive-thru.

The location first opened up back in 1997 and is located next to Uncle Harry's.

After being shut down for years, it has now officially reopened to the public.

The other Starbucks next to AT &T in the shopping center closed down to transfer equipment and will not reopen.

The company says it was focused on bringing a drive-thru option to customers in the area.

The store has also been completely renovated.