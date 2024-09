Starbucks opens its newest location in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Starbucks location is now open in Downtown Fresno.

The new location is near Tulare and R Street. It is now the largest Starbucks location in the downtown area.

The drive-through can handle more than a dozen cars and has plenty of dining space both inside and outside.

This new location is open every day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.