FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE firefighters are battling a house fire in Atwater, police say.
The fire started just before 6 a.m. at Winton Way and Elm Avenue.
Officials say both directions of Winton Way will be closed until around 9 a.m. as crews work to contain the blaze.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Road closed as firefighters battle house fire in Atwater
HOUSE FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News