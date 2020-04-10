house fire

Road closed as firefighters battle house fire in Atwater

The fire started just after 6 a.m. at Winton Way and Elm Avenue. (Atwater Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE firefighters are battling a house fire in Atwater, police say.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. at Winton Way and Elm Avenue.

Officials say both directions of Winton Way will be closed until around 9 a.m. as crews work to contain the blaze.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
