Police investigating reported robbery at Save Mart store in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a reported robbery at a Save Mart grocery store in northeast Fresno.

It happened just after 3:30 am at First Street and Nees Avenues.

Officers initially set up a perimeter around the store, including nearby Kastner Intermediate School and surrounding neighborhoods.

Broken glass and a spilled container of prescription pills were seen lying by the front door.

Two employees tell Action News they heard banging. That's when the door was broken, and they ran from the store.

The employees said it appeared one person was taken into custody, and no one was hurt.

Fresno police have called in a K9 to search the store. Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

